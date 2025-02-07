Four Arrested In TN Over Sexual Harassment Of Class IV Student

Manapparai: Four persons, including the head of a private school and her husband, have been arrested in connection with the sexual harassment of a class IV student of the institution here, police said on Friday.

The woman's husband was the "key accused" in the matter involving the minor girl, a senior police official said. The incident happened in Manapparai in Tiruchirappalli district.

Police were on the lookout for one more person. The official said that based on a complaint from the victim's parents, the case was filed and the arrests were effected. If need be, more people would be arraigned as accused in the case, the official said.

Earlier, late on Thursday, the enraged relatives of the girl and locals went on a rampage, breaking window panes and flower pots in the school, besides damaging a car parked there.