UP: 271 Arrested In Surprise Check On History-Sheeters In Bareilly Range

Bareilly (UP): A surprise night-time crackdown on history sheeters was conducted across all four districts of Bareilly region, in which 4,701 individuals were verified 271 people were arrested, Inspector General (IG) Rakesh Singh said Thursday. "This is the first time such a large-scale history-sheeter checking campaign has been conducted in the Bareilly region," Singh said in the evening.

Bareilly police range includes districts of Budaun, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur. Singh said that during the operation in Bareilly district, 1,967 history sheeters were checked, with 88 individuals detained, while 1,601 were found to be "living peacefully". In Budaun, 1,088 history sheeters were verified; 72 were detained, and 982 were reported as "living peacefully", he said.

In Pilibhit, 711 history sheeters were checked, with 35 arrests, 605 confirmed as maintaining "peaceful conduct", one was issued an expulsion order, and 20 were reported deceased, the IG said. Similarly, in Shahjahanpur, 935 history sheeters were checked; 76 were jailed, 716 were reported as "living peacefully", nine received expulsion orders, and 22 were found deceased, the officer said.

He said that during the drive 110 history-sheeters across the districts in the Bareilly range were found to have passed away, and their records would be closed. "This campaign is an essential step in tightening police control over criminal elements and ensuring peace and order in the region," Singh added.