133 Arrested In Assam For Illegal Cattle Slaughter, Selling Beef

Guwahati: At least 133 people were apprehended on Tuesday for their role in alleged violation of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act and over one tonne of suspected beef were seized across the state, a senior police officer said. According to Inspector General Police (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh, a suo-motu drive was initiated across the state to check reported incidents of illegal cattle slaughter and selling of beef in restaurants unauthorisedly.

Consumption of beef is not illegal in Assam, but The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, bans slaughter and sale of beef in areas where Hindus, Jains and Sikhs are in majority and in areas which fall within a five-km radius of a temple or satra (Vaishnavite monastery).

"The main intention of the drive is to stop violation of The Assam Cattle Preservation Act. We raided hotels and restaurants, registered dozens of cases at many police stations across the state and picked up scores of people," he told PTI.

Singh said police have so far apprehended 133 people after raiding 112 hotels and seized more than one tonne of suspected beef meat from across the state. "The operation is still going on, and the exact figure will be known later. The drive will continue in the coming days," he added.