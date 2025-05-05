‘Defending Pakistan’: 42 Arrested In Assam After Pahalgam Attack

Guwahati: Three more persons have been arrested in Assam for allegedly “defending Pakistan on Indian soil”, taking the total number of arrested people to 42 since the Pahalgam terror attack last month, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The fresh accused have been identified as Azibor Rahman, Joynal Uddin, and Ashraful Islam, who allegedly made anti-national remarks via social media posts.

Sarma confirmed the development on X as well as Facebook, terming those arrested as “traitors”. “Our Assam Police is continuously conducting a drive to identify and detain traitors who have made statements against the country even though residing in India,” he said.

Of those arrested on charges of anti-national activities, a maximum of five people have been arrested so far in the Cachar district of Barak Valley and are in jail, officials said.

Earlier, opposition All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam attack. On Friday, Sarma threatened to break the legs of those who raised the ‘Pakistan zindabad' slogan in the aftermath of the Jammu and Kashmir terror attack.

Addressing a campaign rally for the panchayat elections, he appealed to the people to pray and strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army so that Pakistani terrorists hiding anywhere in the world can be brought to justice. Terrorists struck Baisaran, a prime tourist location, in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on April 22, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

Meanwhile, the arrests in Assam come amid the panchayat elections, the second phase of which will be held on May 7 after the first phase was held in 14 state districts on May 2.