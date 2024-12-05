Seventh Delhi Assembly Concludes; Speaker Reflects On Five-Year Journey

New Delhi: The Seventh Delhi Legislative Assembly concluded its five-year term on Wednesday, holding its 74th and final sitting before the upcoming elections slated for February 2025. The assembly, which first convened on February 24, 2020, saw significant legislative activity during its tenure.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, addressing the House, called the occasion “emotional and historic.” During its tenure, the assembly addressed 1,095 questions during the Question Hour, tabled 19 committee reports, and passed 26 Bills, Goel said.

Additionally, 702 special mentions, 39 short-term discussions, and 13 motions were part of its legislative proceedings. Four government resolutions and 14 others were also passed, he added.

Reflecting on his role, he said, “As Speaker, I have fulfilled my duties impartially, giving equal importance to both the ruling party and the opposition. Despite being a Union Territory Assembly with limited powers, remarkable work has been accomplished.”

Speaker Goel emphasised the smooth functioning of the House, noting that members were given ample opportunities to express their views and raise matters of public importance.

He also thanked the MLAs for their cooperation, saying, “I am deeply grateful to all members for their support in running the House successfully for five years. If anyone’s feelings were hurt during proceedings, I hope they do not take it personally, as my role was bound by rules.”

As the Assembly adjourned sine die, Goel acknowledged the impending elections, saying, “This is our last sitting, and after this, we all will be preparing for the upcoming elections. I wish you all the best for your future political endeavours.”

All the members of the House also got a group photo clicked to mark the last day of the Assembly. With the elections on the horizon, the political landscape of Delhi is poised for a fresh chapter as parties gear up to present their vision for the next five years.