ETV Bharat / state

Seven University Teachers Among 8 Booked For 'Forcing' Students To Offer Namaz During NCC Camp In Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur: Eight people, including seven teachers, were booked on Saturday for allegedly forcing some students of Guru Ghasidas Central University to offer namaz during an NCC camp in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, officials said.

An official said that the incident took place on March 31 this year during the camp organized between March 26 and April 1 in Shivtarai village under the limits of Kota police station. The case was registered on Saturday after the investigation report was submitted to the SSP.

He said that a case was registered against Guru Ghasidas Central University teachers Dilip Jha, Madhulika Singh, Jyoti Verma, Neeraj Kumari, Prashant Vaishnav, Suryabhan Singh and Basant Kumar and the main leader of the team and student Ayushman Chaudhary under sections 196 (B), 197 (1) (B) (C), 299, 302, 190 BNS of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of the Chhattisgarh Religious Freedom Act. After registering a case in Koni police station, the case diary has been sent to Kota police station for further investigation, added the official.