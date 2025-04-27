ETV Bharat / state

Seven University Teachers Among 8 Booked For 'Forcing' Students To Offer Namaz During NCC Camp In Chhattisgarh

The incident is believed to have taken place during NCC camp organised by Guru Ghasidas Central University between March 26 and April 1.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 27, 2025 at 12:46 PM IST

Bilaspur: Eight people, including seven teachers, were booked on Saturday for allegedly forcing some students of Guru Ghasidas Central University to offer namaz during an NCC camp in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, officials said.

An official said that the incident took place on March 31 this year during the camp organized between March 26 and April 1 in Shivtarai village under the limits of Kota police station. The case was registered on Saturday after the investigation report was submitted to the SSP.

He said that a case was registered against Guru Ghasidas Central University teachers Dilip Jha, Madhulika Singh, Jyoti Verma, Neeraj Kumari, Prashant Vaishnav, Suryabhan Singh and Basant Kumar and the main leader of the team and student Ayushman Chaudhary under sections 196 (B), 197 (1) (B) (C), 299, 302, 190 BNS of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of the Chhattisgarh Religious Freedom Act. After registering a case in Koni police station, the case diary has been sent to Kota police station for further investigation, added the official.

According to the official, 159 students were forced to offer namaz during the camp, although only four of them were Muslims. The official said that an investigation was started after the students returned from the camp and protested against the move. Right-wing organizations also demanded action over the matter.

Following an uproar, Bilaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Rajneesh Singh constituted a four-member committee led by City Superintendent of Police (Kotwali) Akshay Sabdara to investigate the matter.

