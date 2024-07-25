ETV Bharat / state

7 Top Officials, Including DGP, CS, Issued Show Cause Notice In Hmar Militants 'Encounter' Case

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has issued a show cause notice to seven senior officials of Assam in connection with the death of three Hmar militants, who were killed in an alleged encounter with state police on July 17.

The families of the deceased have moved the court and filed a writ petition against police firing . They said that the three youths had no connection with militant group. Following which, a show cause notice was served to Director General of Assam Police, state Chief Secretary, Cachar District Commissioner, Cachar Superintendent of Police and three others.

The court has also ordered that the bodies of the three militants be kept in the morgue of Silchar Medical College Hospital till the court's verdict.

On July 16, the Cachar Police had arrested three Hmar youths with machetes from Dhalai Ganganagar in Cachar. Later at night, a team of Cachar Police led by Superintendent of Police Nomal Mahatta took the three arrested militants for an operation in Bhuban Pahar area in the Assam-Mizoram border.

Police stated that some cadres of the militant outfit, who were hiding in the hills, suddenly opened fire at the police team and the latter retaliated with gun shots. An exchange of fire broke out between the police and militants, which continued for about an hour.