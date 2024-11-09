ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Seven Shootouts In Nine Days; Five Killed, Several Injured

New Delhi: The national capital Delhi has been gripped in fear after multiple shootout incidents. At least five persons were shot dead in the past nine days, triggering concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation.

Latest Shootouts

One person was killed and two others injured in two back-to-back firing incidents which took place in separate locations of northeast Delhi within 10 minutes, police said.

According to reports, shooters riding a bike shot at three friends who were on a scooter, leaving one of them dead and two critically injured in Welcome area’s Kabir Nagar area. Ten minutes later, three miscreants fired six bullets outside a house in Jyoti Nagar, but thankfully, no one was injured. Police are investigating possible links to another firing incident in the Welcome area.

Officials Speak

A senior police officer told PTI, that the accused persons first fired at a person in Welcome's Kabir Nagar around 1 am, looted his scooter and rode it to a location in neighbouring Jyoti Nagar and fired at a house. “While Nadeem (alias Bobby) and Shahnawaz received bullet injuries in the first incident, nobody was harmed in the second. Police said the two injured were taken to a hospital where Nadeem was declared dead, while Shahnawaz is recuperating,” he said.