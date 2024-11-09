Delhi: Seven Shootouts In Nine Days; Five Killed, Several Injured

New Delhi: The national capital Delhi has been gripped in fear after multiple shootout incidents. At least five persons were shot dead in the past nine days, triggering concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation.
Latest Shootouts
One person was killed and two others injured in two back-to-back firing incidents which took place in separate locations of northeast Delhi within 10 minutes, police said.
According to reports, shooters riding a bike shot at three friends who were on a scooter, leaving one of them dead and two critically injured in Welcome area’s Kabir Nagar area. Ten minutes later, three miscreants fired six bullets outside a house in Jyoti Nagar, but thankfully, no one was injured. Police are investigating possible links to another firing incident in the Welcome area.
Officials Speak
A senior police officer told PTI, that the accused persons first fired at a person in Welcome's Kabir Nagar around 1 am, looted his scooter and rode it to a location in neighbouring Jyoti Nagar and fired at a house. “While Nadeem (alias Bobby) and Shahnawaz received bullet injuries in the first incident, nobody was harmed in the second. Police said the two injured were taken to a hospital where Nadeem was declared dead, while Shahnawaz is recuperating,” he said.
Chhawla Firing Incident: On Wednesday, gang members linked to notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan fired several rounds at a Maruti workshop to threaten the owner. Reportedly, the gang members had demanded extortion of Rs 5 crore from him.
Meera Bagh Shooting: A shooting took place in broad daylight in Delhi's Meera Bagh neighbourhood, causing fear among the residents. Police claim CCTV is being utilised to identify the offenders. No one was hurt. Police are on the lookout for the suspect.
Other Incidents
Following a business dispute, a fight broke out between brothers-in-law in Sonia Vihar which resulted in one being shot dead. Similarly, a 20-year-old boy, an e-rickshaw driver, was shot dead by his friends in Gandhi Nagar.
Double Murder on Diwali: In Shahdara, two attackers shot and killed an uncle and nephew. According to the Delhi Police, technological monitoring and CCTV recordings have helped catch accused persons in the majority of cases. However, the frequent events call into doubt the police's capacity to prevent crime.
Read More