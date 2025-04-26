Seven Sanitation Workers Killed As Truck Rams Them On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Haryana

Nuh: At least seven sanitation workers were killed while four persons were injured in an accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway here in Haryana. The deceased included four members of the same family.

The incident took place on Saturday morning when a speeding pickup truck hit a group of workers who were busy cleaning the expressway near Ibrahim Bas village in the Ferozepur Jhirka police station area.

According to eyewitnesses, at least 11 sanitation workers were performing their duties around 10 am when a pickup truck suddenly came in at high speed and rammed into them. The impact was so severe that it led to the death of seven workers on the spot.

“The police immediately reached the spot, and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment with the help of locals,” officials said. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the Al Afia General Hospital, Mandikhera, for post-mortem, they said.

According to the police, six of the deceased have been identified as Prem (65), Resham (65), Pista (35), Jaydei (45), Rachna (35), Satnavati (28). Four of them, Prem, Resham, Pista and Jaydei, belong to the same family. “The cause of the accident is being investigated, and action has been initiated against the pickup driver,” they said.

“The full circumstances of the accident will be ascertained with the help of CCTV footage and other evidence. The administration controlled the traffic on the expressway after the accident and evacuated the spot,” said an official.

As soon as the information of the incident was received, local MLA Maman Khan reached the hospital to meet the family of the accident victims and expressed grief over the incident. He also blamed the high speed and the faulty road for the accident. “The number of vehicles on other routes of the Nuh district is high, and the width of the road is less. Due to which accidents are happening continuously. We have been demanding regarding this matter many times, but the government took no action,” he said.