Seven People Of Karnataka Village Die In A Single Day

Among the seven cases, an infant died two days after birth, two persons passed away after vomiting and dysentery and the remaining four succumbed to old age related ailments. Police and district administration visited the village after seven deaths were recorded in a single day.

Hosa Kundawada village in Karnataka's Davangere district (ETV Bharat Photo)

Davangere: A total of seven people, including a two-day old boy, died due to various reasons in Hosa Kundawada village of Karnataka's Davangere district on Thursday.

Apart from the infant, the deceased have been identified as Sunil (28), Santhosh (39), Dodda Maramma (68), Bhimakka (68), Eeramma (72) and Shanthamma (73).

The Hosa Kundawada village located in 43rd ward of the corporation has 800 houses and the total population is over 10,000. Villagers said that it is for the first time that so many deaths were recorded in a single day here.

According to the state health department, two persons passed away after complaining of vomiting and dysentery while the baby died two days after birth due to complications of prematurity. The rest were suffering from old age related issues, health officials said.

A villager said festival of Marihabba is being held in the village after 13 years. "The villagers are not allowing the bodies to be cremated in the graveyard because the festival was celebrated without them. People are demanding additional cremation space for the seven bodies," he said.

On information of seven deaths on a single day, police and tehsildar visited the village and gathered information. After arriving at the village, Davangere Tehsildar Dr. Ashwath M.B spoke with the villagers and inquired about the deceased's medical histories. Later, he discussed about the funeral of the deceased and persuaded the villagers to withdraw their protest.

Later speaking to the media, the Tehsildar said, "Villagers were protesting on demands of a new cremation ground and have submitted a request in this regard. The village already has a three-acre crematorium. Permission from other departments is needed for this and their demand will be met within a month. Legal action will be taken if anyone disturbs the funeral process. Arrangements will be made for cremation of the seven bodies in the existing ground."

