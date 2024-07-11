ETV Bharat / state

Seven People Of Karnataka Village Die In A Single Day

Davangere: A total of seven people, including a two-day old boy, died due to various reasons in Hosa Kundawada village of Karnataka's Davangere district on Thursday.

Apart from the infant, the deceased have been identified as Sunil (28), Santhosh (39), Dodda Maramma (68), Bhimakka (68), Eeramma (72) and Shanthamma (73).

The Hosa Kundawada village located in 43rd ward of the corporation has 800 houses and the total population is over 10,000. Villagers said that it is for the first time that so many deaths were recorded in a single day here.

According to the state health department, two persons passed away after complaining of vomiting and dysentery while the baby died two days after birth due to complications of prematurity. The rest were suffering from old age related issues, health officials said.

A villager said festival of Marihabba is being held in the village after 13 years. "The villagers are not allowing the bodies to be cremated in the graveyard because the festival was celebrated without them. People are demanding additional cremation space for the seven bodies," he said.