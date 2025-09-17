Seven Of A Family, Including Child, Killed In Truck-Car Collision In Nellore
The family was heading towards Atmakur to visit their relative, who was admitted at the government hospital, when the accident occurred.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 6:50 PM IST
Nellore: Seven people, including two women and a child, were killed when a sand-laden truck collided with their car in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district on Wednesday, police said.
The accident occurred on the national highway at Peramana in Sangam mandal of Nellore. The family was heading towards Atmakur to visit their relative, who was admitted at the government hospital.
The deceased have been identified as Tallur Radha (38), T Srinivasulu (40), Saramma (40), Lakshmi (30), Bala Vengaiah (45), Brahmaiah and a child.
According to police, preliminary probe revealed that a truck hit the car near Peramana and dragged it for some distance, completely damaging it. The impact of collision was so severe that the car was badly crushed.
On information, a police team reached the spot and shifted the damaged car with the help of a JCB machine after a lot of effort. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary for postmortem.
Locals alleged that sand was being mined without permission from the Penna river at Sangam and while being transported at high speed, the accident took place. They also alleged that sand is being dumped on the roads.
"The accident occurred at around 12 pm. While going from Nellore to Atmakur, the car collided head-on with a truck that was plying on the wrong route. Seven people died and all were family members. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway," a police officer said.
Meanwhile Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the road accident and directed officials to provide assistance to the family members of the victims. The incident should be properly investigated and strict action be taken against those responsible, he said.
State transport minister Ramprasad Reddy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. The minister instructed the officials of the transport department to implement proper safety measures and warned of action against negligence. He directed officials to enforce the road safety rules properly and take precautions to prevent such accidents in the future.
