Seven Of A Family, Including Child, Killed In Truck-Car Collision In Nellore

Nellore: Seven people, including two women and a child, were killed when a sand-laden truck collided with their car in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred on the national highway at Peramana in Sangam mandal of Nellore. The family was heading towards Atmakur to visit their relative, who was admitted at the government hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Tallur Radha (38), T Srinivasulu (40), Saramma (40), Lakshmi (30), Bala Vengaiah (45), Brahmaiah and a child.

According to police, preliminary probe revealed that a truck hit the car near Peramana and dragged it for some distance, completely damaging it. The impact of collision was so severe that the car was badly crushed.

On information, a police team reached the spot and shifted the damaged car with the help of a JCB machine after a lot of effort. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary for postmortem.