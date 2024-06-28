Seven Naxalites Arrested By Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: Amid the ongoing offensive by the security forces against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, seven Naxalites-two of them carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each were arrested by the security forces in Bijapur district of the state on Thursday, an official said.

According to a Bijapur Police spokesperson, the Naxalites were arrested during a search operation by a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and District Police Bijapur from various villages under Bhairamgarh police station limits following intelligence about the presence of Naxalites hiding in the area.

A police official said that they received intelligence inputs that Naxalites are holding meetings with villagers at different places regarding tendu leaf collection and levy collection. Acting on the inputs, a joint search operation was launched by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police during which seven Naxalites were arrested from various villages of Bhairamgarh police station area. The security forces have recovered explosive material, Maoist propaganda material including pamphlets and banners from the arrested Naxalites' possession.

Taresh Sahu, SDOP, Bhairamgarh said that two of the arrested Naxalites carried bounty of Rs 1 lakh each. A case was registered against the arrested Naxalites at Bhairmgarh police station and they were produced in the court, from where they have been sent on remand, he said.

Among the arrested Naxalites, Ramdhar Veko (24) was active since 2015 as the head of the Keshkutul Jantana Sarkar squad of the Maoists. A bounty of Rs 1 lakh was declared on his head. The second naxal Malu Ursa (35) too had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh and was active since 2008. Sukhram Kowasi (30) was active since 2008. Sai Veko (31) has been an activist as a militia member since 2008, Lal Singh Kawasi (25) has been active as a militia member since 2015. Ranu Lekam (25) since 2015 and Sanna Ursa (34) has been active as a militia member since 2010.

The Naxalites caught by Bijapur Police were involved in the incident of arson in a JCB vehicle engaged in laying pipeline under Jal Jeevan Mission on 18 April 2022 in Bhairmgarh police station area, police said. They were also involved in the incident of arson of a vehicle near Bhairamgarh Odsa Padampara Dam on 17 February 2023, IED blast on police party during Lok Sabha elections on 19 April 2024, firing on police party in the forest of Keshkutul on 21 April 2024 and IED blast on police party near Keshamundipara-Keshkutul on 25 April 2024.