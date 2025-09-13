ETV Bharat / state

Seven Nabbed For Rs 40-Lakh Robbery In Telangana; Steel Trader's Driver Identified As Mastermind

The car the robbers were fleeing in overturned four kilometres away from the spot. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Seven people were arrested in connection with a Rs 40-lakh robbery in broad daylight under the Shankarpalli Police Station limits in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Friday morning. The accused were taken into custody at Jadcharla, and investigations revealed that the mastermind behind the robbery was the driver of steel trader Rakesh Agarwal.

Madhu, the kingpin, had informed his gang that he was going to Vikarabad to collect Rs 40 lakh in cash and later orchestrated the attack, pretending that the robbery was carried out by unknown assailants.

On Friday morning, Agarwal, a steel trader from Keesara in Medchal district, sent Madhu and assistant Sai Baba to Vikarabad to collect Rs. 40 lakh owed to him. During their return, as they approached the Hussainpur-Parveda villages, a car suddenly hit them from behind and stopped across the road.

While one person stayed in the driver's seat, three masked men got out, broke the car mirror with a stone, and threatened Madhu and Sai Baba with a gun and knife, forcing them to hand over the bag containing the cash. The robbers fled in their car, which lost control four kilometres away at a bend near Kothapalli, hit a culvert, and the car overturned, leading to bundles of cash scattered across the road.