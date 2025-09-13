Seven Nabbed For Rs 40-Lakh Robbery In Telangana; Steel Trader's Driver Identified As Mastermind
Rakesh Agarwal, a steel trader from Keesara in Medchal district, sent Madhu, the kingpin, and an assistant to Vikarabad to collect the amount he owed.
Published : September 13, 2025 at 3:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Seven people were arrested in connection with a Rs 40-lakh robbery in broad daylight under the Shankarpalli Police Station limits in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Friday morning. The accused were taken into custody at Jadcharla, and investigations revealed that the mastermind behind the robbery was the driver of steel trader Rakesh Agarwal.
Madhu, the kingpin, had informed his gang that he was going to Vikarabad to collect Rs 40 lakh in cash and later orchestrated the attack, pretending that the robbery was carried out by unknown assailants.
On Friday morning, Agarwal, a steel trader from Keesara in Medchal district, sent Madhu and assistant Sai Baba to Vikarabad to collect Rs. 40 lakh owed to him. During their return, as they approached the Hussainpur-Parveda villages, a car suddenly hit them from behind and stopped across the road.
While one person stayed in the driver's seat, three masked men got out, broke the car mirror with a stone, and threatened Madhu and Sai Baba with a gun and knife, forcing them to hand over the bag containing the cash. The robbers fled in their car, which lost control four kilometres away at a bend near Kothapalli, hit a culvert, and the car overturned, leading to bundles of cash scattered across the road.
Before locals could approach, two of the accused jumped out and ran away with the remaining cash. As more locals arrived to collect the scattered cash, two more men emerged from the overturned car. When questioned, they claimed they were attacked while collecting the money and tried to snatch it. Seeing more people gathering, the accused abandoned the remaining cash and fled.
Madhu and Sai Baba had already reported the incident to the Shankarpalli police, who arrived and seized the money from the onlookers who had managed to pick up some, which amounted to around Rs. 8.5 lakh. After a spot inspection, police officers found that the robbers had used a dummy gun. A garland made of small skulls and liquor bottles was recovered from the car used by the robbers.
The vehicle has been identified as belonging to a person from Zadcharla, who is now being detained and questioned. Four special police teams have been deployed to track down the accused.
Also Read: