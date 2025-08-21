ETV Bharat / state

Seven Militants Arrested In Manipur

Imphal: Security forces arrested seven militants, belonging to various proscribed outfits in Manipur, for allegedly being involved in extortion activities in three districts, police said on Thursday.

Three active cadres, including two women, of the banned Peoples' Liberation Army were apprehended from Thoubal Kshetri Leikai in Thoubal district on Wednesday, a senior officer said.

"They were involved in extortion from schools, colleges, owners of brick fields and stone crushers in Thoubal district," he said. A list of the schools in Thoubal Block where monetary demands were made was recovered from their possession, he said.

One active cadre of the outlawed organisation, Prepak, was also arrested from Sawombung in Imphal East district on Wednesday, the officer said. Two members of the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup were apprehended on Tuesday from Minuthong and Sabal Leikai in Imphal West district, he said.