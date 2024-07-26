ETV Bharat / state

Seven Men Posing As Buyers Loot Jewellery Worth Rs 2 Cr From Tanishq Showroom In Purnia

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Police have launched a search operation to nab seven criminals who looted jewellery of Rs two crore from a Tanishq showroom in Purnia. The CCTV footage has been examined and all the police stations have been put on high alert.

7 Men Posing As Buyers Loot Jewellery Worth Rs 2 Cr From Tanishq Showroom In Purnea
Tanishq showroom in Purnia (ETV Bharat/ File)

Purnia (Bihar): Seven men, posing as buyers, looted jewellery worth Rs two crore at gunpoint from a Tanishq showroom in Bihar's Purnea district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of assistant police station area of ​​Purnia. The miscreants had come to the showroom on two bikes.

According to an employee, first three persons had entered the showroom posing as customers and we were busy showing our jewellery sets to them. "Suddenly a man entered, the showroom and knocked down the security guard who was at the gate. Then he pointed a gun at us and restricted us on the first floor. Whenever someone tried to intervene or say anything, the miscreants warned that they will press the trigger and kill all of us," Vivek, an employee said.

DSP Pushkar Kumar, SP Upendra Nath Verma and seven to eight police station in-charges have reached the spot.

"A robbery has been reported at a Tanishq showroom in the district. On information, we reached the spot for inspection. The case is being investigated. It has been learnt that the criminals fled with the jewellery in a bag'' Pushkar Kumar, DSP, Purnia said.

Footage from the CCTV cameras are being examined and all the police stations have been alerted so that the criminals cannot escape from the city, a senior official said.

"Around Rs two crore jewellery, including gold and diamond, has been looted. The exact figure of looted items has not been reported yet. It has been reported that seven criminals were involved in this incident. Raids are being conducted across the district on the basis of pictures captured in CCTV cameras. There is no way in which they can escape and they would be nabbed very soon," Vikas Kumar, DIG said.

TAGGED:

