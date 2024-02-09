Kanpur: Seven Get Life for Murdering Man Before Father

Kanpur Dehat (Uttar Pradesh): A District Judge's court has sentenced five brothers and their two nephews to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 each in a murder case. The case was registered seven years ago.

The case traces back to August 15, 2017 when a man was murdered in front of his father.

The unfortunate incident in Jugrajpur Bithoor village of Shivli Kotwali area created a furore.

Shailendra, the son of Ramswaroop (80) was sitting under the tube well shed, when he was attacked and killed with an axe. Ramswaroop had filed a case against the five brothers of the village - Ramnarayan alias Nambari, Ajmer Singh, Prakash, Ramesh, Suresh and Ajmer Singh's two sons Pankaj and Neeraj. Ramswaroop in his complaint had alleged that his son Shailendra, who was sitting on a cot near the tube well, was beaten with sticks, sticks and rods. Then he was murdered by chopping with an axe.

Shivli Kotwali police had presented the charge sheet against the seven accused in the court.

District government advocate Raju Porwal said that following the hearing the statements of the plaintiff and witnesses, police investigation, post-mortem report and arguments of the prosecution and defence in the case, the court sentenced all the seven accused to life imprisonment.