Seven Girls Among 10 Medical Students Expelled For Ragging Juniors At Rajasthan Medical College

College Principal Dr Tarun Lal said that the accused have been expelled from the college classes for a week.

Seven Girls Among 10 Medical Students Expelled For Ragging Juniors at Jagannath Pahadia Medical College
Jagannath Pahadia Medical College (ETV Bharat)
Bharatpur: In an intriguing development, seven female medical students are among 10 students expelled by the administration at the Jagannath Pahadia Medical College for ragging junior students in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

The 10 students have been expelled from the college classes for a week. Also, they will not be able to use the college library, playground and gym for a month as part of the penalty.

College Principal Dr Tarun Lal said that two separate cases of ragging had come to the notice of the administration in the college in the past few days. According to Dr Lal, the accused senior students had threatened the junior students on phone and the next day the senior girls had ragged the junior girls together in the common room of the college.

“When an investigation was done in this regard, the junior girls had demanded in writing not to take any action against the senior students, but the college administration has held 7 girl students and 3 boy students guilty as per the rules of the National Medical Commission (NMC) and expelled them from the classes for 7 days. Also, use of the library, gym and playground has been prohibited for one month,” he added.

Sources said that on 21st October, senior students ragged 13 MBBS first year students by making them stand together in the common room of the college. What is more shocking is that the college employees also clicked pictures and shot videos of the ragging incident. It is learnt that the prior day, senior students had called and threatened a junior student on the phone. After both the incidents, the college administration investigated the incidents and took this step when ragging was confirmed in the investigation.

