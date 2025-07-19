ETV Bharat / state

Seven Dead In Three Separate Road Accidents In Hyderabad Region

Five people were killed in an Outer Ring Road incident, while two others died in separate accidents.

Car wreckage involved Outer Ring Road accident in Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 19, 2025 at 2:59 PM IST

Hyderabad: At least seven people were killed in three separate road accidents in and around the capital city of Telangana, police said. Five of them were killed when a car they were travelling in collided with a stationary lorry on the Outer Ring Road early Friday.

Police said that the accident took place around 3 a.m. near the Bonguluru exit when a car carrying five men rammed into a parked truck. “The victims had consumed toddy and alcohol before the incident,” they alleged.

The deceased were identified as Gugulot Janardhan (45), of Mahabubabad district; Maloth Chandu (29) of Warangal; Dasari Balakrishna (25) and Dasari Bhaskar Rao (39), both from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, respectively; and Kavali Balaraju (40) of Mainabad mandal.

According to police, all five deceased were acquaintances and employed at Dream Valley Resort in Mainabad. “The group had gathered on Thursday afternoon and consumed alcohol in a parked vehicle near Yenkepally. The fatal crash occurred on their return trip around midnight,” said an official.

He said that four of the men died on the spot, while the fifth, namely Balakrishna, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

In a separate incident later Friday, the 43-year-old Giriganti Renuka, a resident of Bachupally and originally from Nizampet in Medak district, died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near VNR College. She was returning from the Bonalu festival celebrations when the accident took place.

The third mishap killed Dasari Lavanya (29), a housekeeper from Moosapet. She was hit by a crane while crossing the road en route to work in Prashantnagar.

“She was critically injured in the accident and later succumbed to injuries at Gandhi Hospital in the early hours of Friday,” police said. “We have launched investigations into all three accidents. Further details are awaited,” they said.

