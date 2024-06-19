Seven Dead Due to Heatwave in UP; Video Showing Cop Fainting in Kanpur Goes Viral

Seven Dead Due to Heatwave in UP (ETV Bharat)

Firozabad: Amid the prevailing heatwave conditions, at least seven people died due to extreme dehydration in Firozabad district of the state on Tuesday, officials said.

According to doctors, four people have died in the district hospital Firozabad after being admitted with dehydration related issues. The victims have been identified as Usha wife of Bhanwar Singh resident of Sailai, Ramesh son of Ganga Ram resident of Subhash Colony, Ashok son of Ganga Prasad resident of Tapa Khurd, Pan Kumari wife of Ram Swaroop resident of Azad Nagar. Dr Rahul, who received the victims at the hospital said that the they died due to extreme dehydration caused by the intense heatwave prevailing across the country.

Besides the deaths at the hospital, one Kamil Ansari, a resident of Bihar, died in the summer special train moving from Anand Vihar to Malda Town, an official said. Likewise, Parvez, a resident of Delhi, died while traveling in the same train as per the official. As per the official, an elderly woman died at Tundla railway station due to extreme heat. The identity of the woman could not be ascertained. But, a ticket of Etawah has been recovered from her possession.

In a separate case of death due to heatwave, a head constable fainted and fell down due to extreme heat while being on duty in Kanpur district of the state. The purported video of the cop fainting due to the heatwave with his colleague making his video instead of taking him to the hospital has gone viral on social media.

The video is said to be from Kanpur Central Station. The victim has been identified as head constable Brajkishore (52), resident of village Khatkayan of Thana Samthar of Jhansi. Brajkishore was posted as a head constable in Kanpur Police Line. It is learnt that Head constable Brajkishore was going home on a three-day leave to attend the birthday party of his 5-year-old granddaughter Bhumika when he suddenly fainted and fell on the road near the railway station under Harbansh Mohalla police station area.

As Brajkishore fainted, Inspector Jag Pratap posted at Harbansh Mohalla police station started making a video of the head constable instead of taking him to the hospital as seen in the video. Amid a protest against the cop's indifferent behavior, the inspector admitted him to the hospital where the head constable died.

ACP Collectorganj Mohsin Khan said that on Tuesday, Chief Constable BK Singh, who is of 91 batch, was going to his home in Jhansi after being discharged from Kanpur Commissionerate Police Line when he fainted near the railway station. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and admitted him to the hospital for treatment where he died, Khan said. He said that further legal action is being taken by the police on the basis of CCTV footage and other evidence.

Amid an intense heatwave prevailing across the country, UP too is experiencing the scorching sun with the mercury sizzling at 45 to 47 degrees Celsius.