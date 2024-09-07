Seven Arrested In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar In Ferozepur Triple Murder Case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra): Seven accused involved in the triple murder case in Punjab's Ferozepur were arrested by police in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday, an official said.
A police official said that the main accused was nabbed by the police while trying to flee from the Samrudhi Highway following inputs by the Punjab Police to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar about the case.
Acting on the inputs, the Crime Branch and CIDCO police laid a trap at 5.45 am on Saturday and intercepted the car and detained the main accused in the case. On his disclosure, police also arrested six of his accomplices in the case. The accused are being handed over to Punjab Police on Saturday evening as per officials. The accused have been booked under relevant section of the law including Sections 103, 109, 351(2), 191(3), 190, and 61(2) of the BNS Act, 2023, and Sections 25(6) and 25(7) of the Arms Act at the Ferozepur city police station. The case relates to the triple murder of three persons who were traveling in a car in Firozpur city on Tuesday. The victims included two siblings.
The were identified as Jaspreet Kaur, 22, her brother Akashdeep Singh, 21, and cousin Daldeep Singh, 32 while as the injured were identified as Anmol Singh and Harpreet Singh, all residents of the local Kamboj Nagar.
The seven accused fled to Maharashtra after the horrific triple murder. As soon as information about this was received, an alert was issued in Punjab.
