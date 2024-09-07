ETV Bharat / state

Seven Arrested In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar In Ferozepur Triple Murder Case

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 8 hours ago

A police official said that the seven accused were arrested by a special team of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police following inputs by the Punjab Police in this regard. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of law in connection with the murder of three persons including two siblings in Ferozepur city on Tuesday.

Seven Arrested In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar In Ferozepur Triple Murder Case
Seven Arrested In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar In Ferozepur Triple Murder Case (ETV Bharat)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra): Seven accused involved in the triple murder case in Punjab's Ferozepur were arrested by police in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday, an official said.

A police official said that the main accused was nabbed by the police while trying to flee from the Samrudhi Highway following inputs by the Punjab Police to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar about the case.

Acting on the inputs, the Crime Branch and CIDCO police laid a trap at 5.45 am on Saturday and intercepted the car and detained the main accused in the case. On his disclosure, police also arrested six of his accomplices in the case. The accused are being handed over to Punjab Police on Saturday evening as per officials. The accused have been booked under relevant section of the law including Sections 103, 109, 351(2), 191(3), 190, and 61(2) of the BNS Act, 2023, and Sections 25(6) and 25(7) of the Arms Act at the Ferozepur city police station. The case relates to the triple murder of three persons who were traveling in a car in Firozpur city on Tuesday. The victims included two siblings.

The were identified as Jaspreet Kaur, 22, her brother Akashdeep Singh, 21, and cousin Daldeep Singh, 32 while as the injured were identified as Anmol Singh and Harpreet Singh, all residents of the local Kamboj Nagar.

The seven accused fled to Maharashtra after the horrific triple murder. As soon as information about this was received, an alert was issued in Punjab.

Read more:

  1. First Conviction Under Newly Implemented BNS As Bihar Court Sentences Two Triple Murder Accused To Life Imprisonment
  2. Triple Murder In Bihar: Unidentified Assailants Kill Couple, Their 10-year-old Daughter During Sleep In Begusarai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra): Seven accused involved in the triple murder case in Punjab's Ferozepur were arrested by police in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday, an official said.

A police official said that the main accused was nabbed by the police while trying to flee from the Samrudhi Highway following inputs by the Punjab Police to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar about the case.

Acting on the inputs, the Crime Branch and CIDCO police laid a trap at 5.45 am on Saturday and intercepted the car and detained the main accused in the case. On his disclosure, police also arrested six of his accomplices in the case. The accused are being handed over to Punjab Police on Saturday evening as per officials. The accused have been booked under relevant section of the law including Sections 103, 109, 351(2), 191(3), 190, and 61(2) of the BNS Act, 2023, and Sections 25(6) and 25(7) of the Arms Act at the Ferozepur city police station. The case relates to the triple murder of three persons who were traveling in a car in Firozpur city on Tuesday. The victims included two siblings.

The were identified as Jaspreet Kaur, 22, her brother Akashdeep Singh, 21, and cousin Daldeep Singh, 32 while as the injured were identified as Anmol Singh and Harpreet Singh, all residents of the local Kamboj Nagar.

The seven accused fled to Maharashtra after the horrific triple murder. As soon as information about this was received, an alert was issued in Punjab.

Read more:

  1. First Conviction Under Newly Implemented BNS As Bihar Court Sentences Two Triple Murder Accused To Life Imprisonment
  2. Triple Murder In Bihar: Unidentified Assailants Kill Couple, Their 10-year-old Daughter During Sleep In Begusarai

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FEROZEPUR TRIPLE MURDER CASEFEROZEPUR TRIPLE MURDER CASE UPDATEPUNJAB TRIPLE MURDER CASEPUNJAB TRIPLE MURDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.