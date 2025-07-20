Settlements Along Water Bodies In Himachal Pradesh Is Invitation To Disaster

Sirmaur: Despite the disaster knocking on the door, there is no let up in the people continuing to build houses right next to the water bodies including rivers, streams and ravines (khuds in local language).

This puts a big question mark over the implementation of laws pertaining to land use since plotting and construction on river beds is uncalled for.

In the case of Nahan which is the district headquarters one can see boards offering plots for sale on the banks of a khud near Jadja on Nahan-Kaulan Wala Bhood road.

Settlements Along Water Bodies In Himachal Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

This is an area where the norms have been thrown to the wind and all the warnings of the administration have been ignored to the extent that the large-scale plotting has been accompanied by construction right at the mouth of the khud through which water gushes out during the rains.

The question remains who will be responsible for the constructions being damaged in the event of a disaster. The most pertinent fact is that such construction goes on right under the nose of the authorities.

Observers feel that the officials giving permission for such construction need to be taken to task.

Similar questions also galore around the settlement that has come up on the banks of Salani River. There are huts dotting the banks near Moginand on Paonta Sahib-Kala Amb National Highway. Last year the administration had removed these settlers but they have returned to put up tents and start living there again.

Simply put, such settlements next to the water bodies is an invitation to disaster at the times of torrential rain.

Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Verma has once again warned of action against such settlers. “'People should learn a lesson from the disaster. Action will be taken against those who build houses on the banks of the river or khud by ignoring the rules. All the sub divisional magistrates (SDMs) are being instructed to gather information about settlements in their respective areas,” she said.

Meanwhile, SDM Nahan Rajiv Sankhyan while referring to the settlements in his area said, “The Naib Tehsildar has been instructed to inspect the spot and issue a notice. “

There are several khuds in Sirmaur that remain dry for most parts of the year but are in spate during the rainy season. The sudden rise in water levels during the rains leads to disaster in the areas adjoining these khuds and seasonal drains.

This year the monsoon has once again caused heavy damage across Himachal Pradesh. Questions are once again being raised on rampant construction being allowed in the fragile mountainous areas without taking into consideration the carrying capacity, gradient and proximity to the water bodies.

People being cheated into purchasing plots and buildings in areas that are disaster prone has become a sort of routine. Their lives and hard earned money are all put to risk.

The government is planning to ban construction along the rivers, streams and khuds.

The government is planning legislative action in this regard. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said some days back that the state would come up with a law against unscientific construction.

“We often say houses shouldn’t be within 100 metres of rivers, but people forget quickly. There is a need for strict laws and we will bring a proposal in the upcoming assembly session. If passed unanimously, it will pave the way for enforcement,” he reportedly said.