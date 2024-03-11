Setback to BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections as Two-time Rajasthan MP Quits Party; Joins Congress

Churu: In a setback to the ruling BJP in Rajasthan, the party's member of Parliament Rahul Kaswan on Monday March 11 resigned from the party to join the Congress after being denied the ticket for the upcoming assembly elections.

Taking to X over his decision, Kaswan wrote in a post, “Ram-Ram my Churu Lok Sabha family! My family members! In accordance with the sentiments of all of you, I am going to take a big decision in public life. Due to political reasons, at this very moment today, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the post of Member of Parliament. All Bharatiya Janata Party, National President Shri J.P. I express my gratitude to Nadda ji, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and Shri Amit Shah ji, who gave me the opportunity to serve the Churu Lok Sabha family for 10 years. Special thanks to my Churu Lok Sabha family, who always gave me valuable support, cooperation and blessings”.

Kaswan later joined the Congress in presence of party's National President Mallikarjun Kharge. “Welcome to the Congress family and best wishes for the future,” the Congress wrote in a post.

Kaswan's jumping the ship came days after the BJP announced the names of 195 candidates in the first list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections including 15 of the 25 LS seats in Rajasthan. Kaswan, who won the seat in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections was replaced by the party on the Churu seat with Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia.

Sources said that the Congress is likely to field Kaswan from Churu Lok Sabha constituency in its next list of candidates.

After joining the Congress on Monday, Kaswan wrote in a post on X, “Beginning of a new chapter....” “Holding hands, we will all walk together, will give new wings to hopes, and will make Churu a developed Lok Sabha constituency. My Lok Sabha family members! May your invaluable support and blessings continue. Gratitude to the top leadership and party workers for including me in the Congress party family”.

On Friday, Rahul Kaswan had held a roadshow in a show of strength at his residence in Rajgarh in Churu district and had indicated rebellious attitude towards the BJP after being denied a Lok Sabha ticket.

“Our family has been in politics since 1977. Thirty-three years ago, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat gave my father the opportunity to go to Parliament, whereas earlier he was only a sarpanch. We did not contest elections for victory or defeat, but for getting people's work done, for supporting them in happiness and sorrow and for development,” he said.