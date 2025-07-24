Serious Revelations Coming To Light About Gang Involved In Religious Conversions, Claim Police

Agra: Some serious revelations have surfaced during the counselling of two sisters from Agra who were ‘freed’ from the clutches of an alleged religious conversion gang on July 19. They had been freed from Kolkata on July 19 by the Police.
Sources claim that the gang wanted to recruit the younger sister as a suicide bomber as she was showing signs of aggression after getting hooked to playing PUBG.
Till now, the Police have arrested 14 members of the gang, including the kingpin Abdul Rehman, his two sons, a disciple Junaid and SB Krishna alias Ayesha.
The two sisters from Agra have stated that they went to Delhi after leaving their home in Agra, where the accused tried to convert them, but they resisted. They are learnt to have said during their counselling that they were then sent to a religious place and madrasa where they met one Zoya, who indoctrinated them and gave them Rs 10,000 each, and then they reached West Bengal.
The Police said that these two offered Namaz five times a day and watched videos on religious conversions, including the videos of Islamic orator Zakir Naik.
Sources said that the younger sister had no qualms in becoming a Mujahid. She had studied in an English medium school in Baluganj and was drawn towards weapons while playing PUBG video game during the lockdown.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Ali alias Piyush Panwar, who was arrested from Jaipur, has returned home. He is learnt to have told the Police that he was lured towards conversion by a girl named Sana from Tonk.
Sources said that Sana even got him circumcised, and he stayed in mosques for months, went to Jamaat and started praying five times a day. He was heartbroken when she rejected him, saying that she would marry an authentic Muslim.
He had later joined a company and had married a Muslim girl. The couple has a child. He later met his mother who asked him to return home and live as a Hindu for which his wife was not ready. Sources said that he wants to return home with his family and live as a Hindu.
Agra Police said that information is being gathered about Sana, who had converted Piyush Panwar and another youth, Abhishek. During interrogation, Piyush allegedly said that people are joining the conversion gang for money. Even Ayesha had joined them for money.
The officials of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) are also interrogating the arrested accused. The Police have recovered mobile phones of the 14 accused along with laptops of Ayesha, Rehman Quraishi, and Mohammad Ali alias Piyush.
Agra Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar has claimed, “Evidence of foreign funding has surfaced from the scrutiny of the laptops and the bank accounts of the accused.”
He said that if the amount of funding is found to be high, the Enforcement Directorate may also join the probe. A Police team has been sent to Rajasthan to nab one Qazi, who has been made a fresh accused in the case.
