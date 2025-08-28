'Serious Breach Of Environmental Safeguards': NGT Slams Jammu Kashmir Govt Over Forest Tree Felling For Road Construction

Srinagar: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has come down heavily on the Jammu and Kashmir administration for allowing large-scale tree felling in Kupwara's Rajwar forests in north Kashmir for road construction without the mandatory compensatory payments. The Tribunal termed it a serious breach of environmental safeguards and a glaring lapse of governance.

The case, which has brought the state of forest governance in Kashmir under scrutiny, revolves around the construction of the Handwara–Bangus road. While the project was sanctioned in 2019 to improve connectivity to the picturesque Bangus Valley, it has now run into legal trouble over violations ranging from unpaid charges worth crores to questions of illegal mining and possible damage to fragile river bridges.

The Tribunal's Principal Bench in New Delhi, led by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, in its August 22 order observed: "It is required to be clarified by the Respondent No. 1–Chief Secretary, UT of Jammu & Kashmir as to how the felling of tree has been permitted on the ground level without deposit of amount by the user agency."

The sanction order issued in September 2019 had permitted the Public Works Department to use 14 hectares of dense Rajwar forest land for Phase I of the Handwara–Bangus road. The clearance permitted the felling of 447 mature trees, 340 poles and 236 saplings, primarily deodar, kail and fir. In return, the department was directed to pay Rs 3.81 crore as covering the Net Present Value (NPV) of the forest along with compensatory afforestation, and roadside plantation.

That amount, however, was never deposited. Appearing before the Tribunal, Kashmir's Chief Conservator of Forests Irfan Ahmed Shah admitted the lapse, acknowledging that “the amount of Rs 3,81,13,360 has not been deposited till now” even though the trees had already been felled.

The Tribunal directed the Chief Secretary not only to file an affidavit explaining the lapse but also to disclose whether similar irregularities had occurred in other projects across the Union Territory. The order made it clear that officers who permitted the felling without ensuring payments would need to be identified and held accountable.

The Tribunal's scrutiny went beyond forest clearance violations. It flagged troubling discrepancies in the use of construction material. A compliance report from the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee revealed that while the project consumed more than 74,000 metric tonnes of material, disposal permits existed only for 7,792 metric tonnes. Another 63,940 metric tonnes were attributed to debris from road cutting, leaving a discrepancy of 2,728 tonnes.

"This prima facie reflects there was illegal extraction of 2728.82 metric tonnes of mineral which was used for the project," the order stated.

The Executive Engineer of the PWD, who appeared virtually during the hearing, failed to furnish a satisfactory explanation for the missing material. The Tribunal has now directed the Secretary of the Mining Department to disclose what action, if any, has been taken to address this illegal extraction and to provide a full explanation of the discrepancy.

Equally concerning for the Bench were reports of riverbed material being lifted from spots dangerously close to bridges, including Sultanpura Galgazna and Nallah Talri at Dhobi Ghat. The Tribunal noted that such practices risk undermining the stability of bridge foundations, particularly in flood-prone Kashmir where swollen rivers often threaten infrastructure.

The Rajwar forests are not just timber stands. They are home to endangered wildlife, including the Himalayan black bear, leopards, jackals and deer. The Tribunal noted that the government's own transfer of forest land documents had recorded the presence of rare species in the area. Yet, the Bench found no clarity on whether mandatory wildlife clearance was ever obtained.

“It needs to be clarified if the clearance from the Wildlife Authority was taken,” the order said, while adding, "While examining the record, we had also noticed that the proposal regarding transfer of forest land page 320 takes note of the fact that in the area concerned there are rare endangered species of flora and fauna which include Himalayan Black Bear, Leopard, Jackal and Himalaya Deer."

The petition was brought by Rasikh Rasool Bhat, a Handwara-based lawyer and RTI activist, who has long campaigned for transparency in development projects. In his submissions, Bhat pointed out that while Phase I of the road had been sanctioned, authorities had already initiated work on Phase II without obtaining the necessary permissions or environmental clearance.

The Tribunal has given the J&K Chief Secretary six weeks to file an affidavit responding to the violations. "...since the issues relating to the compliance of environmental norms are serious in nature, therefore, we require the Chief Secretary, J&K to file his affidavit responding to the above issues within a period of six weeks."

According to the bench, the affidavit must have the details of the officers responsible for permitting tree felling without payment, list other projects where compensatory amounts remain unpaid, and address the mineral extraction discrepancies.

In a stern warning, the Tribunal made clear that failure to recover the unpaid compensation within two months could halt the project. “Chief Conservator of Forest has submitted that steps will be taken to recover the amount which is not recovered as on date from the user agency and if the same is not recovered within two months the project may be stayed,” the order recorded.

The matter has now been listed for next hearing on November 11, when the Tribunal is expected to review the government’s response.