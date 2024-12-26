Serial Killer Murders 11 Men In 18 Months After Offering Lift, Arrested In Punjab

Rupnagar: Police in Punjab's Rupnagar arrested a man for allegedly killing 11 persons in the past 18 months, officials said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Ram Saroop alias Sodhi of village Chaura in Hoshiarpur district, was arrested on Monday in another case and during interrogation it came to light that he was a "serial killer", they said.

How did Ram Saroop trap victims?

Police said his victims were men whom he used to offer lift in his car, and then rob and kill if they resisted. Senior Superintendent of Police, Rupnagar, Gulneet Singh Khurana said that instructions were issued to police officers to solve the cases of heinous crimes in the district.

Who were his victims?

According to police, Ram Singh made his first victim on 24th January. Harpreet Singh alias Sunny, a resident of Mohalla Jagjit Nagar Rupnagar was murdered after being offered a lift in his car. The police found his dead body near Nirankari Bhavan in Rupnagar.

The second victim, 34-year-old Mukander Singh alias Billa a resident of Begampura Ghanoli village was found dead on 5th April. The deceased worked as a tractor repairer and the dead body was found at Panjehra Road village.

The third victim who was trapped by Ram Singh's trap was 37-year-old Maninder Singh. He was found dead on the night of 18th August. The deceased was a resident of Ward No. 03 Mohalla Balmiki Kiratpur Sahib and worked as a tea and water vendor at Toll Plaza Morra.

How did the Police reach Ram Saroop?

Referring to a murder case in Kiratpur Sahib, Khurana divulged that a man aged about 37 years, who used to serve tea and water at Toll Plaza Modra, was murdered on August 18.

The investigations in this case led to the arrest of Ram Saroop and later his involvement in other cases was revealed during interrogation, police said. During the interrogation, the accused admitted that apart from this case, he had committed 10 other murders, the officials said.

The accused has also admitted to having committed killings in Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur districts, they said. He used to strangle his victims while in some cases he used objects like bricks to commit the crime, police said.