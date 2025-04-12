ETV Bharat / state

Serial Killer Linked To 10 Murders Across Telangana Arrested From Medak

Medak (Narsapur): Medak police arrested a notorious criminal accused of killing at least 10 women across five districts of Telangana.

The accused, identified as Ketawat Gopal alias Dappu Gopal (54), from Ayyagaripalli Thanda in Mahabubnagar district, was nabbed from Narsapur on Friday. Gopal, a habitual offender, lured his victims, mostly women labourers, at toddy shops and labourers’ stalls. He would get them drunk before taking them to secluded areas, where he allegedly raped and murdered them. He then looted the victims' jewellery and cash, police said.

Briefing mediapersons at Narsapur police station, Medak SP Uday Kumar Reddy said Bhujali (52), a daily wage labourer from Jayaram Thanda in Narsapur mandal, went missing on March 25. The CCTV footage showed her travelling in an auto-rickshaw with an unidentified man near a toddy shop.

Following intensive investigation, Bhujali’s decomposed body was found on March 28 in a forest near a dhaba on the Medak road in Narsapur. The breakthrough came when police identified and apprehended Gopal, who confessed to the murder. According to the SP, Gopal admitted to intoxicating Bhujali, strangling her with her saree, and robbing her of ₹400 before fleeing the spot.