ETV Bharat / state

Alleged 'Chain Snatcher' Shot Dead In Police 'Encounter' Day After Arrest At Chennai Airport

Gulam Hussain, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Tuesday along with his accomplice Suraj at Chennai Airport.

Chain Snatcher Shot Dead In Police Encounter Day After Arrest At Chennai Airport
Representational image (File/ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 11:15 AM IST

Chennai: An alleged chain snatcher arrested a day earlier was shot dead allegedly in a police encounter near the Taramani railway station area in Chennai early on Wednesday morning while trying to escape, officials said.

28-year-old chain-snatcher Jaffer Gulam Hussain, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Tuesday along with his accomplice Suraj at Chennai Airport while attempting to board a flight to New Delhi. According to police, the duo had allegedly been involved in multiple chain-snatching incidents across the city.

The alleged encounter took place today morning when police took Jaffer to the Taramani area to recover stolen jewellery. During the operation, he allegedly attacked a police officer and tried to flee.

In response, police opened fire, killing him on the spot, IANS reported, quoting police sources. A police official said Jaffer had been wanted by Maharashtra authorities since 2020 and had been involved in nearly 50 chain-snatching cases.

Along with Suraj, he had targeted morning walkers and pedestrians along East Coast Road (ECR), Adyar, and Besant Nagar in Chennai, stealing gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 10 lakh, amounting to 16 sovereigns, the report said.

Fourth Encounter-related Death In 7 Months

Wednesday's incident marks the fourth encounter-related death in the city since A Arun assumed charge as the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner in July 2024, following the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP State President K. Armstrong on July 5, 2024.

The key accused in Armstrong’s murder, Thiruvengadam, was shot dead when police took him to Madhavaram Lake to gather evidence. According to officials, he attempted to attack the officers after his handcuffs were removed, forcing them to retaliate.

In another encounter in September 2024, Kakkathope Balaji, a known history-sheeter with over 60 cases against him, was shot dead by a police team in Vyasarpadi. In the same month, in another high-profile case, Chennai Police gunned down ‘Seizing’ Raja, an underworld don who had been arrested in Andhra Pradesh and brought back to the city.

He, too, allegedly tried to assault officers during an evidence-gathering operation. These successive encounter killings have drawn the attention of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), which has summoned Commissioner A. Arun for an explanation. The Commissioner had previously stated during a media briefing on July 7 last year that the police would “deal with rowdies in the language they understand". (Agency inputs)

Chennai: An alleged chain snatcher arrested a day earlier was shot dead allegedly in a police encounter near the Taramani railway station area in Chennai early on Wednesday morning while trying to escape, officials said.

28-year-old chain-snatcher Jaffer Gulam Hussain, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Tuesday along with his accomplice Suraj at Chennai Airport while attempting to board a flight to New Delhi. According to police, the duo had allegedly been involved in multiple chain-snatching incidents across the city.

The alleged encounter took place today morning when police took Jaffer to the Taramani area to recover stolen jewellery. During the operation, he allegedly attacked a police officer and tried to flee.

In response, police opened fire, killing him on the spot, IANS reported, quoting police sources. A police official said Jaffer had been wanted by Maharashtra authorities since 2020 and had been involved in nearly 50 chain-snatching cases.

Along with Suraj, he had targeted morning walkers and pedestrians along East Coast Road (ECR), Adyar, and Besant Nagar in Chennai, stealing gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 10 lakh, amounting to 16 sovereigns, the report said.

Fourth Encounter-related Death In 7 Months

Wednesday's incident marks the fourth encounter-related death in the city since A Arun assumed charge as the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner in July 2024, following the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP State President K. Armstrong on July 5, 2024.

The key accused in Armstrong’s murder, Thiruvengadam, was shot dead when police took him to Madhavaram Lake to gather evidence. According to officials, he attempted to attack the officers after his handcuffs were removed, forcing them to retaliate.

In another encounter in September 2024, Kakkathope Balaji, a known history-sheeter with over 60 cases against him, was shot dead by a police team in Vyasarpadi. In the same month, in another high-profile case, Chennai Police gunned down ‘Seizing’ Raja, an underworld don who had been arrested in Andhra Pradesh and brought back to the city.

He, too, allegedly tried to assault officers during an evidence-gathering operation. These successive encounter killings have drawn the attention of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), which has summoned Commissioner A. Arun for an explanation. The Commissioner had previously stated during a media briefing on July 7 last year that the police would “deal with rowdies in the language they understand". (Agency inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHAIN SNATCHER DEADCHENNAI POLICE ENCOUNTERCHENNAI ENCOUNTERCHENNAI POLICE COMMISSIONERCRIMINAL SHOT DEAD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.