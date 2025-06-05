Septuagenarian With Rare 'Cardio Vocal Syndrome' Regains Voice With Complex Thoracic Endovascular Procedure

Kolkata: Loss of voice can be a traumatic experience for a human being.

Baranagar resident Rabindra Kumar Sarkar (72) went through the ordeal and even after availing treatment from ENT specialists, no solution could be found for his agony. After exhausting all options, Sarkar went to a private hospital in South Kolkata where the problem was detected.

Sarkar underwent a CT angiogram procedure at the private medical facility and was diagnosed with 'Cardio Vocal Syndrome'. The treatment was started under the supervision of Dr Kaushik Mukherjee from the Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery Department. 'Cardio Vocal Syndrome' or 'Ortner's Syndrome' affects one to two per cent of people only and is an extremely rare condition.

"The wall of the aorta near the vocal cord or larynx becomes thin and swells abnormally. As a result, the aorta puts pressure on the nerves around it. These nerves are connected to the vocal cord. As a result, the vocal cord or larynx gradually starts deteriorating resulting in choking of voice. If it is not treated in time, then the wall of that aorta will slowly swell and eventually burst. And this may be fatal," said Dr Mukherjee.

There are two ways to treat 'Cardio Vocal Syndrome'. One is 'Open Thoracotomy', and the second 'Thoracic Endovascular' procedure. In the case of Sarkar, the 'Thoracic Endovascular' procedure was adopted. The open thoracotomy procedure is a medical procedure in which a small part is cut from outside the body and it exposes the endangered part of the aorta. It is equivalent to open heart surgery.

The doctor said, "In Sarkar's case, there were two reasons for not doing it. One is age, the other diabetes. So after discussing with Sarkar's family, the thoracic endovascular procedure was adopted for him. The thoracic endovascular procedure is a stent graft (in a hidden state) that is inserted inside the body through a wire through the artery in the groin region. The wire reaches the swollen weak part of the aorta. Once it reaches there, the stent graft expands and presses the weak part. As a result, the swollen part of the aorta becomes normal. No anesthesia is required for this. It takes only two hours to perform the procedure. The entire procedure is done in the cath lab."

However, there are risks involved in the procedure. Dr Mukherjee said, "There are three arteries just above the aorta with the help of which blood is circulated to the head and hands. If any of the arteries gets blocked due to a stent graft, then there is a possibility of the patient suffering from stroke or disability immediately."

Sarkar underwent the 'thoracic endovascular' procedure on May 26. Vascular surgeon Subhobrata Banerjee helped Dr Mukherjee in performing the procedure. "The patient was discharged from the hospital two days after the procedure. Now he is completely healthy. After being discharged from the hospital", said Dr Mukherjee. Sarkar said, "I have regained my voice. Now I have no problem. I have returned to my normal life as earlier."