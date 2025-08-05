When Septuagenarian Muniyammal Took Up The Cudgels, Drinking Water Pipeline Got Laid In One Day In Tamil Nadu Village

By R.Manikandan

Tirunelveli: Muniyammal did not bother about stones being pelted at her or people picking up fights. She was concerned only about something as basic as water, which she and her community were deprived of due to caste-based disparities. She decided to take up the matter with none other than the courts and finally won the battle for water.

"The judge asked me about my problems and I detailed about the drinking water issue in our village. The humiliation we face when we go to fetch water in areas where other communities live is too much," narrates Muniyammal, the 70-year-old, who waged a lone fight for what she thought was her due. After hearing her in the court of law, the judge at the Madurai High Court assured her that steps will be taken to ensure that Muniyammal and her community get drinking water close to their houses.

To her and everyone else's surprise, the next day when she returned to the village from Madurai, drinking water pipeline was being laid.

A community that had been facing drinking water problems due to caste oppression for more than half a century finally found the voice of a woman and grit of an 'activist' who ushered in change. No wonder then, Muniyammal is celebrated in her own village for standing up undaunted when none else dared to.

Muniyammal belongs to Thalaivankottai village near Sankarankoil in Tenkasi district. About 3,000 families from three communities live here, of which 12 percent are Scheduled Castes. Since the village came into being, the area where SC families reside did not have water pipeline. So most people used to get water from a place where other communities live, about 600 meters away.

But even then getting water was not free of problems. First, the other caste people would taunt with caustic remarks and second, the SCs were made to stand and wait for long before filling their buckets. It resulted in humiliation of the SC members every other day, members of the community say.

In 2016, Muniyammal was working in the garden when Thirumalaisamy, a person from another community, picked up a fight with her. "He not only insulted me but threw stones at me. I had no option but to file a complaint at the Puliyangudi police station," she explains.

During the hearing of the case at Tenkasi court, ThirumalaiSamy was sentenced to one year in prison under the prevention of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. However, Thirumalaisamy challenged the sentence and appealed in Madurai High Court.

The case recently came up for hearing in the Madurai branch of the High Court when Judge Manjula heard Muniyammal. Upon hearing her, the judge ordered provision of a water pipe connection to the area at the earliest.

“Recently, the police came in person and called me to the court. Without even knowing what the matter was, I went to attend the court with my husband. When the judge madam asked me about my problems, I narrated what had happened with me and how the community is humiliated when we go to collect water from places where other communities live. The Judge directed immediate water supply and that was the biggest joy," she says thankfully.

Krishnamoorthy, a villager says, “Almost after 55 years, drinking water pipes have been installed in our area. Since birth, I was used to fetching water walking till the area where other communities live. Now, pipelines in our area is a big step taken by the government at the request of Muniyammal.”

Similarly another Daniel VasanthaGopal says Muniyammal could do what none else had been able to do. "Our area has been provided with a drinking water connection. However, water supply has not started yet. This should be sorted out soon because now we are questioned by other communities as to why we go to their area when we have our own pipeline," he suggests.

On provision of water connection to the area under Thalaivankottai Panchayat, the Panchayat Council Officer says that there are about 330 SC families living here. "As per the court order, water connection has been provided to the area at a cost of Rs 5 lakh. We have taken steps to provide 30,000 litres of water daily for this area,” he adds.