ETV Bharat / state

Septuagenarian Farmer Dies at Shambhu Border; 3rd Death in Four Days

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Farmer Jaswant Singh who died at Shambhu border during farmers protest
Farmer Jaswant Singh who died at Shambhu border during farmers protest(File)

Fellow farmers said that the health of Jaswant Singh hailing from Tarn Taran district of Punjab suddenly deteriorated after which he was shifted to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead. Singh's is the 3rd death of a farmer at the Shambhu border in the last four days and 2oth overall during the farmers' Delhyi Chalo march.

Chandigarh: In another farmer death at the Shambhu border during the ongoing farmers' Delhi Chalo march, a septuagenarian farmer died at the protest site making it the 3rd death of a farmer in the last four days.

The deceased farmer has been identified as Jaswant Singh, 70, son of Gurdit Singh, a resident of village Sahbajpur in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. According to sources, the health of Jaswant Singh, a member of the Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee related to Tarn Taran, suddenly deteriorated on Tuesday after which he was brought to Rajpura Government Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Jaswant Singh is survived by his wife Balwinder Kaur, son Ranjodh Singh and daughters Satinder Kaur and Simranjit Kaur. He is the 20th farmer to die since the protest started on February 13 at the Shambhu border. Three farmers, including a woman farmer, have died in the last four days alone. Surinderpal Singh (65) died on May 4 during a dharna against BJP candidate Praneet Kaur in Sehra village of Rajpura. Farmer Balwinder Kaur of Tarn Taran died during the 'Rel Roko' dharna at Shambhu railway station on Sunday. Another farmer who was opposing BJP Lok Sabha candidate Parneet Kaur from Patiala at village Sihra also died during the protest.

Farmer leader Leela said that farmers are constantly struggling for their demands but the government is not supporting them. He said that “more than 750 farmers had been martyred during the Delhi agitation and now 20 farmers have died in the second farmers' agitation as well”. The family members of the deceased farmer Jaswant Singh have been informed about the death.

  1. Read more: Haryana: BJP's LS candidate Faces Villagers' Protest during Poll Campaign
  2. Farmers Stir on Punjab-Haryana Border Continues on 4th Straight Day; 500 Trains Affected
  3. Farmers' Protest Continues at Shambhu Railway Station; More Trains Affected

TAGGED:

FARMERS PROTESTFARMER DEATHS SHAMBHU BORDERSHAMBHU BORDERFARMERS DELHI CHALO MARCHFARMER DEATHS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.