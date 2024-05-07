Septuagenarian Farmer Dies at Shambhu Border; 3rd Death in Four Days

Chandigarh: In another farmer death at the Shambhu border during the ongoing farmers' Delhi Chalo march, a septuagenarian farmer died at the protest site making it the 3rd death of a farmer in the last four days.

The deceased farmer has been identified as Jaswant Singh, 70, son of Gurdit Singh, a resident of village Sahbajpur in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. According to sources, the health of Jaswant Singh, a member of the Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee related to Tarn Taran, suddenly deteriorated on Tuesday after which he was brought to Rajpura Government Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Jaswant Singh is survived by his wife Balwinder Kaur, son Ranjodh Singh and daughters Satinder Kaur and Simranjit Kaur. He is the 20th farmer to die since the protest started on February 13 at the Shambhu border. Three farmers, including a woman farmer, have died in the last four days alone. Surinderpal Singh (65) died on May 4 during a dharna against BJP candidate Praneet Kaur in Sehra village of Rajpura. Farmer Balwinder Kaur of Tarn Taran died during the 'Rel Roko' dharna at Shambhu railway station on Sunday. Another farmer who was opposing BJP Lok Sabha candidate Parneet Kaur from Patiala at village Sihra also died during the protest.

Farmer leader Leela said that farmers are constantly struggling for their demands but the government is not supporting them. He said that “more than 750 farmers had been martyred during the Delhi agitation and now 20 farmers have died in the second farmers' agitation as well”. The family members of the deceased farmer Jaswant Singh have been informed about the death.