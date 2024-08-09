ETV Bharat / state

Separated From Herd, Wild Tusker Tramples Three Women To Death In Chhattisgarh

The rogue elephant attacked two women members of the same family at Khairbhavna village of Korba on Thursday night leading to the death of both of them. Earlier in the morning, the wild tusker attacked another woman in Raliya village leaving her injured. The woman died at the hospital. Forest officials said that the elephant was part of a herd of eight tuskers and got separated three days ago.

Representational picture
Representational picture (ETV Bharat)

Korba (Chhattisgarh): In a horrific human-animal conflict, a rogue elephant, which got separated from its herd crushed three women including two of the same family to death within 24 hours in Chhattisgarh's Korba district.

Panic gripped Khairbhavna village of Korba after an elephant attacked two women members of the same family - Teeja Kunwar (60) and Surja Bai (40) on Thursday night. In the elephant attack, both the women died on the spot. Earlier on Thursday morning, an elephant attacked Gayatri Rathore in Raliya village when she came out of the house for a morning walk. The woman was seriously injured and was immediately taken to Korba hospital, where she died during treatment. The elephant also trampled and killed five cattle in Khodri village as per officials.

Tusker Separated From Herd: Divisional Forest Officer of Katghora division, Kumar Nishant said that the elephant was part of a herd of eight elephants, which were roaming in the Kartala forest area of the division. About three days ago, the elephant got separated from the herd and on Thursday it was seen roaming in the villages near Kusmunda coal mine in Katghora forest division, he said. It is believed that on Tuesday night, the elephant reached Kartala from Janjgir-Champa district. The elephant became aggressive after seeing the crowd of people, who were asked to stay away from the elephant as per the Divisional Forest Officer. Efforts are being made to send the elephant back to the forest safely, he said.

Compensation To NOK Of Victims: The families of the victims killed in the elephant attack have been given an immediate relief amount of Rs 25,000 by the forest department. The remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be given after completing the necessary formalities.

Elephant-human Conflict In Northern Chhattisgarh: Human-elephant conflict has been going on in Chhattisgarh, especially in the northern part, for the last decade. This conflict has increased further in the last few years. Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Mahasamund, Dhamtari, Gariaband, Balod, Balrampur and Kanker districts are facing the brunt of tusker attacks. According to the Forest Department, more than 300 people have died in elephant attacks in the state in the last five years.

