Separated by a Road, Two Villages on Rajasthan-Punjab Border Enjoy Different Benefits

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan): Alipura village in Rajasthan and Dodevala village in Punjab are situated on both sides of the Rajasthan-Punjab border but experience a host of differences in their lifestyles due to the separate policies and schemes run by both the state governments. So much so that the people of Alipura village have now raised demands for similar benefits as enjoyed by the neighbouring village of Punjab.

Both the villages are separated by a single road, Khadwanja Road. Residents of Alipura, the last village of Sadulshahar Panchayat Samiti of Rajasthan, have demanded a waiver of 300 units of electricity per month, free travel facilities for women and SC certificates for Rajput community people, which are enjoyed by their counterparts of Dodevala.

Rakesh Odh, former head of Alipura village claimed that although only a 20-feet road connects the two villages, there are a lot of benefits which the villagers from Dodewala enjoy. "Women of Dodewala avail free travel facilities on Punjab Roadways through their Aadhar cards. Punjab government also provides 300 units of free electricity per month to every consumer. The electricity bill is issued every two months, in which due to the waiver of a total of 600 units, the bill comes down to almost zero. Diesel and petrol are also cheaper at the petrol pumps in Punjab region compared to Rajasthan," Odh said.

According to the former village head, people of same caste possess different caste certificates in the two states. Odh said people belonging to the Rajput caste living in Alipura are issued OBC certificates whereas in Dodevala, the Rajputs are issued SC certificates. Due to this, Rajputs in Punjab are able to seek admission in schools and bag jobs, Odh complained.

The residents of Alipura said that they face difficulties in reaching out to police during emergency situations because their calls get automatically connected to Punjab Police and are told to approach Rajasthan Police.

"In case of an accident or any other incident, when emergency helpline numbers like 108, 104, 100 or 112, are dialed then the calls get connected to Punjab Police and we are asked to call the police in Rajasthan. In such a situation, villagers have to either dial the phone number of the Sadulshahr police station or travel two kilometres away to call the emergency helpline numbers.

On the left side of the Khadanwaja Road, there is a waterbody in Dodevala village that is filled with water throughout the year. The waterbody is a concrete structure with ghats from where animals can drink water.

In contrast, the waterbody on the right side of the Khadwanja Road in Alipura is a poorly maintained, garbage-filled site. The condition of the waterbody is so deplorable that even animals don't go there. During rainy season, people from Alipura village have to go to the waterbody across the road, villagers of Alipura said.

Sarpanch Charanjit Kaur said that waterbody can be renovated if government provides funds.