Separate Aviation Policy Must For Hill States: Uttarakhand CM Dhami At Civil Aviation Conference 2025

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday pitched for a separate and dedicated aviation policy for hilly states to address the specific and unique needs.

Addressing the Civil Aviation Conference–2025 here in Uttarakhand, Dhami said that the way air incidents have been happening in Uttarakhand, there is a dire need for a “separate aviation policy for hilly states.” “The state government is making efforts for this, but serious efforts should be made on this at the technical level, for which the Centre needs to intervene,” he said.

The event was attended by Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, civil aviation ministers from various northern states, and senior officials, among others.

Dhami also lauded the progress in India’s civil aviation sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and credited the Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik, or UDAN, scheme for a major boost in air connectivity to remote areas.

The CM also highlighted Uttarakhand’s ongoing infrastructure development. “At least 18 heliports are currently under development in Uttarakhand, with operational services already started at 12 of these. The helicopter services have become a vital lifeline for the state, particularly for disaster management, healthcare delivery, and facilitating pilgrimage in the mountainous terrain,” Dhami said.

He proposed key components for the proposed ‘Mountain Aviation Policy,’ including special financial assistance for hill states, subsidies for helicopter and small aircraft operations, development of a suitable Air Traffic Control (ATC) network for hilly regions, enhanced weather forecasting infrastructure, advanced slotting mechanisms, and pre-disaster preparedness protocols for aviation.

Dhami also stressed the need for specialised training for pilots for mountain flying. “This will ensure strict adherence to safety protocols and maintain the highest standards of passenger safety,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Naidu said that civil aviation had seen a growth of up to 10 per cent at the domestic level in the last 10 years. "The big thing is that India has become the third country in the world with a domestic civil aviation network. It is clear from this that regional air services are being increased in the states under various efforts, including the rapid UDAN scheme," he added.