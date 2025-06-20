Rare Sight: Tiger On Its Tail, Leopard Climbs Tree And Saves Itself At MP's Pench Tiger Reserve

Seoni: A leopard running for its life with a tiger on its tail is rare but one such event was witnesses at Pench Tiger Reserve in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh.

A video shows a leopard climbing a tree out of fear of a tiger. However, as the tiger does not budge, the leopard jumps from the tree but manages to save itself. A few tourists made a video of the event often seen in National Geographic programmes.

A large number of tourists have started thronging Pench Tiger Reserve for holidays. The reserve offers a chance to tourists to witness and experience wildlife from close quarters. The heat of dried grass forces animals to come out of their habitats in search of water and this provides a great opportunity for tourists to spot wildlife up close.

On Friday, a group of tourists was in luck as they they saw a chase sequence between a leopard and a tiger, the prominent predators of the forest. The Pench Tiger Reserve is spread over 1,179 kilometers and is home to tigresses Bijamatta, Paddev, Lakshmi and Kala Pahad along with tigers L Mark and Swastik. The reserve is also home to 325 species of birds.

Jungle safaris are organised for tourists on 116 km of unpaved roads (20 per cent) of the 82.30 sq km area of ​​the park's core area. Most tourists enter Pench from Duriya Gate. Day and night safaris have been going on for many years in the Teliya buffer zone of Khawasa along with the core area. There are more than 150 trained guides, including women guides, to introduce tourists to nature and wildlife.