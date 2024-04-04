Former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's remand extended

Former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's remand has been extended till April 15. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023, in a money laundering case.

Chennai: A sessions court here on Thursday extended former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till April 15. Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023 in a money laundering case.

III Additional Sessions Judge DV Anand, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison here today, extended his judicial custody till April 15.

The judge also posted to April 15, further hearing of a petition filed by Balaji, which sought to re-open the arguments on his side, on his discharge petition.
Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.

