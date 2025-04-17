ETV Bharat / state

'Sense Of Relief': Mamata Welcomes SC Order Extending Services Of Untainted Terminated Teachers

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's order extending the services of untainted teachers whose appointments were earlier terminated, stating that there was now a "sense of relief".

In a major relief to West Bengal, the apex court extended the services of terminated school teachers who were found to be untainted in the recruitment process probed by the CBI.

She urged the educators not to worry, assuring them that the issue would be resolved. "We are happy with the SC order... there is a sense of relief with the court order," Banerjee told reporters. "I would request the teachers not to worry, the issue will be resolved," she added.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar took note of the state government's submission that academic functioning in several schools had been severely affected and that new recruitment would take time.