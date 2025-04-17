ETV Bharat / state

'Sense Of Relief': Mamata Welcomes SC Order Extending Services Of Untainted Terminated Teachers

Mamata Banerjee assured the terminated teachers that the issue would be resolved after the top court extended their services.

Mamata Banerjee assured the terminated teachers that the issue would be resolved after the top court extended their services.
File Photo: West bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 17, 2025 at 4:03 PM IST

1 Min Read

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's order extending the services of untainted teachers whose appointments were earlier terminated, stating that there was now a "sense of relief".

In a major relief to West Bengal, the apex court extended the services of terminated school teachers who were found to be untainted in the recruitment process probed by the CBI.

She urged the educators not to worry, assuring them that the issue would be resolved. "We are happy with the SC order... there is a sense of relief with the court order," Banerjee told reporters. "I would request the teachers not to worry, the issue will be resolved," she added.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar took note of the state government's submission that academic functioning in several schools had been severely affected and that new recruitment would take time.

However, the top court clarified that its relief did not extend to Group 'C' and Group 'D' employees appointed in state-run and aided schools. It directed the state government to start the recruitment process on or before May 31 and conclude it by December 31 this year.

The court asked the state government and its WBSSC (West Bengal School Service Commission) to file a compliance affidavit intimating it about the initiation of the recruitment process on or before May 31.

On April 3, the top court invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staffers in the state-run and aided schools, calling the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted". It upheld a Calcutta High Court verdict of April 22, 2024, annulling the appointments and said the tainted candidates should refund their "salaries/payments received".

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's order extending the services of untainted teachers whose appointments were earlier terminated, stating that there was now a "sense of relief".

In a major relief to West Bengal, the apex court extended the services of terminated school teachers who were found to be untainted in the recruitment process probed by the CBI.

She urged the educators not to worry, assuring them that the issue would be resolved. "We are happy with the SC order... there is a sense of relief with the court order," Banerjee told reporters. "I would request the teachers not to worry, the issue will be resolved," she added.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar took note of the state government's submission that academic functioning in several schools had been severely affected and that new recruitment would take time.

However, the top court clarified that its relief did not extend to Group 'C' and Group 'D' employees appointed in state-run and aided schools. It directed the state government to start the recruitment process on or before May 31 and conclude it by December 31 this year.

The court asked the state government and its WBSSC (West Bengal School Service Commission) to file a compliance affidavit intimating it about the initiation of the recruitment process on or before May 31.

On April 3, the top court invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staffers in the state-run and aided schools, calling the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted". It upheld a Calcutta High Court verdict of April 22, 2024, annulling the appointments and said the tainted candidates should refund their "salaries/payments received".

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAMATA WELCOMES SC ORDERWEST BENGAL TERMINATED TEACHERSMAMATA ON SC ORDER ON TEACHERS

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Love With Urdu, Barabanki Man Retells The Ramayana Through 7,000 Couplets In 500 Pages

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Assassin's Creed Shadows Review: A Gorgeous World, A Familiar Tale

Kashmiri Carpet Weaving In Photos: How Trump Tariffs Threaten This Centuries-Old Industry

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.