Senior Uttarakhand Cadre IPS Officer Kewal Khuarana Dies Of Cancer

Dehradun: Senior IPS officer and IG, Home Guard Kewal Khurana passed away after battling with cancer at Max Hospital in Delhi.

The death of the dynamic officer has come as a jolt to Uttarakhand Police. An IPS officer of 2005 batch, Khurana was the SSP Of Dehradun and during his tenure introduced several measures to streamline traffic in the city. This apart, he was Uttarakhand's first Director of Traffic. He introduced Uttarakhand Traffic Eyes App to streamline traffic across the state on February 29,2020. The main objective of the app is to maintain traffic and initiate swift action against violators. The app enabled locals to interact with police. As commandant of Home Guard, he introduced several measures for welfare of personnel and modernisation of training for home guards.

Khurana was conferred the FICCI Smart Police Award for his initiatives and devotion to duty. The award is given every year by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for excellence in policing. Khurana was given the award for the year 2021 for the Uttarakhand Traffic Eyes App for Road Safety and Traffic Management under the category Road Safety & Traffic Management.

Khurana hailed from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh and had a keen interest in literature. The officer was detected with cancer and had been battling the disease for a long time. Khurana was admitted to a private hospital in Dehradun and later shifted to Delhi for advanced treatment. He was known in the state police as a disciplined officer with exceptional administrative skills. His last rites were performed in Haridwar.