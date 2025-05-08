ETV Bharat / state

Senior TN Minister Duraimurugan Gets Additional Law Portfolio In Cabinet Reshuffle

Raghupathi, who was the Minister of Law, has been given Mineral Resources portfolio

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2025 at 7:05 PM IST

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor's Office in a Press release issued today stated that on the recommendation of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin, senior minister Duraimurugan, who held charge of the Water Resources department, has been given the additional portfolio of Law.

Simultaneously, Raghupathi, who was the Minister of Law, has been allotted the portfolio of Mineral and Natural Resources.

Earlier, on the recommendation of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the Tamil Nadu cabinet was reshuffled on April 27.

This is the 6th reshuffle in the Tamil Nadu cabinet. The Electricity Department, which was then held by Senthil Balaji, was allocated to Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar. The Excise Department was given to the Housing and Urban Development Minister S.Muthusamy.

The Forest Department, held by Ponmudi was given to R.S. Rajakannappan, who became the Minister of Forests and Khadi. Also, Mano Thangaraj, the MLA from Padmanabhapuram constituency, was re-appointed to the cabinet. He was given the Dairy Department.

The DMK government of M K Stalin completed four years in office and entered its 5th year yesterday. In this situation, there has been another change in the cabinet today.

