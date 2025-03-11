ETV Bharat / state

Senior Railway Guard Hit By Goods Train At Jhansi's Jakhora Station, Declared Dead At Hospital

Jhansi: A senior railway guard died after being hit by a goods train near Jakhora station under Jhansi Railway Division in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Deceased Devendra Kumar (58), a resident of Khushipura in Jhansi's Nawabad police station area, was working as a senior guard of goods train in the Indian Railways.

On Monday, the goods train enroute to Bina (Madhya Pradesh) from Jhansi was stopped on the loop line near Jakhora station due to a signal delay. After applying handbrakes, Kumar got down from the train when suddenly another goods train coming in the up line hit him, leaving him seriously injured.

The railway employees immediately informed the Jakhora station master, who along with other staff rushed to the spot. Consequently, the Mahakal Express scheduled to depart from Jakhora was stopped and the injured guard soaked in blood was brought to Jhansi. The guard was taken to the railway hospital in an ambulance, but the doctors declared him brought dead.