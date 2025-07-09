Senior Malaria Inspector Honey Trapped, Threatened With Rape Case In Haryana's Panipat

Panipat: A senior malaria inspector, posted in Panipat, was allegedly honey trapped by a woman who later threatened to implicate him in a rape case while demanding Rs 11 lakh from him.

DSP Satish Kumar said a case has been registered against two women and a few of their accomplices and investigation is on. Further action will be taken on the basis of the probe findings, he said.

The victim, in a complaint lodged at Old Industrial Police Station, stated he had been to Gohana Road 19 days back, where he met two women. One of the women introduced herself as a lawyer and the other as her friend. Both of them took his mobile number saying they might take health related tips from him.

As per the complaint, the next day the woman lawyer called him and talked about her grandfather's treatment. Then the lady lawyer's friend also started calling him. On July 6, the friend called the complainant to her flat on Asandh Road citing ill health. The woman made him drink and then took him to the bedroom on the pretext of showing her the flat. She then made the complainant remove his clothes.

Two youth then came into the room and snatched the complainant's mobile phone and threatened to implicate him in a rape case. The woman and the youth sought Rs 11 lakh from the victim but later settled for Rs 4 lakh. However, the complainant did not pay up and reported the matter to police.

On the basis of the complaint, the police have registered a case against the lady lawyer, her friend and the youth under sections 308 (2) and 308 (6) of BNS.