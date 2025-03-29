ETV Bharat / state

Senior IPS Officer Sudhakar Pathare And Cousin From Maharashtra Die In Telangana Road Accident

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer DCP Sudhakar Pathare and his cousin, Bhagwat Khodke, both serving in the Maharashtra Police Force, lost their lives in a road accident near Nagarkurnool, Telangana, while travelling to Srisailam.

The incident occurred around 12 PM on Saturday in the Srisailam ghat section when their Innova car was hit by a state bus. Neither was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Sudhakar Pathare suffered a severe head injury, while Bhagwat Khodke sustained leg and internal injuries. Both were declared dead upon arrival at a private hospital. The post-mortem is currently underway, confirmed Vaibhav Gaikwad, SP, Nagarkurnool.