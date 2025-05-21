Senior IPS Officer M A Saleem Is The New Head Of Karnataka Police

Bengaluru: Dr M A Saleem, a 1993 batch senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, will be the new head of the Karnataka police. The Karnataka Government-led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday gave him the concurrent charge of the post of Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP), Karnataka.

Saleem, who is currently serving as DIG of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), will take charge from incumbent DG & IGP Alok Mohan, retired from service today at 6pm. Alok Mohan was given an extension of 21 days.

Saleem pipped Prashanthkumar Thakur, DIG, Fire & Emergency Services, who is one year senior to him in the service and a strong contender, in the race for the top post in the state police department. Another senior IPS officer Dr K Ramachandra Rao, who is also from the 1993 batch, was ruled out of the race as he has been sent on compulsory leave after his name cropped up in the Ranya Rao gold smuggling case.

MA Saleem’s career in IPS began in 1993, following his selection through the All India Civil Service Examination. His tenure with the Karnataka State Police has been marked by versatility and excellence, serving in 26 various capacities across the state.

His roles have ranged from Superintendent of Police in districts like Udupi and Hassan to more senior positions such as Inspector General of Police, Eastern Range, Commissioner of Police in Mysore City and Special Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru. He has headed Anti-Corruption Bureau, Crime and Administration wings of Karnataka State Police. He is an expert in urban traffic management.