Senior IAS Officer Ramakrishna Rao Appointed As Next Chief Secy To Telangana Govt

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer K Ramakrishna Rao was on Sunday appointed as the next Chief Secretary to the Telangana government.

Rao, who is currently serving as Special Chief Secretary in the finance department, will succeed incumbent Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumar, who will retire on April 30.