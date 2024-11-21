ETV Bharat / state

Senior IAS Officer R Alice Vaz Appointed Delhi Chief Electoral Officer

R Alice Vaz has been appointed as the new Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi and Sachin Rana as the Additional Chief Electoral Officer.

Senior IAS Officer R Alice Vaz Appointed Delhi Chief Electoral Officer
R Alice Vaz, new Delhi CEO (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer R Alice Vaz has been appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, where Assembly elections are scheduled early next year. Also, Sachin Rana has been appointed as Additional Chief Electoral Officer, officials said on Thursday.

Vaz, a resident of Tamil Nadu, has become an IAS officer from nurse. She graduated in nursing from MGR Medical, Chennai after which, she cleared the UPSC exams.

So far she has held various posts across many states. Her first posting was in West Bengal, where she was posted in different districts. Then she stayed in Puducherry for a long time. In 2020, she was transferred to Delhi and has served as Labour Director under Delhi Government. Also, she served as Joint Secretary in Delhi Jal Board and was posted in the Higher and Technical Education department.

In view of the Delhi Assembly elections, amendment in the draft voter list published by the Election Commission is currently underway. The final voter list will be published on January 6, 2025.

There are over 13,000 polling booths in different districts of Delhi. In the last one year, the number of voters in Delhi has increased by about five lakh.

The Election Commission has ordered the bureaucratic reshuffle so that the poll process can be conducted in a fair and proper manner.

Read more

  1. Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP Announces First List Of 11 Candidates, Turncoats Fielded
  2. Special Camps Held To Register New Voters For Delhi Polls

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer R Alice Vaz has been appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, where Assembly elections are scheduled early next year. Also, Sachin Rana has been appointed as Additional Chief Electoral Officer, officials said on Thursday.

Vaz, a resident of Tamil Nadu, has become an IAS officer from nurse. She graduated in nursing from MGR Medical, Chennai after which, she cleared the UPSC exams.

So far she has held various posts across many states. Her first posting was in West Bengal, where she was posted in different districts. Then she stayed in Puducherry for a long time. In 2020, she was transferred to Delhi and has served as Labour Director under Delhi Government. Also, she served as Joint Secretary in Delhi Jal Board and was posted in the Higher and Technical Education department.

In view of the Delhi Assembly elections, amendment in the draft voter list published by the Election Commission is currently underway. The final voter list will be published on January 6, 2025.

There are over 13,000 polling booths in different districts of Delhi. In the last one year, the number of voters in Delhi has increased by about five lakh.

The Election Commission has ordered the bureaucratic reshuffle so that the poll process can be conducted in a fair and proper manner.

Read more

  1. Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP Announces First List Of 11 Candidates, Turncoats Fielded
  2. Special Camps Held To Register New Voters For Delhi Polls

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONSR ALICE VAZCHIEF ELECTORAL OFFICER OF DELHIALICE VAZ APPOINTED DELHI CEO

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.