Senior IAS Officer R Alice Vaz Appointed Delhi Chief Electoral Officer

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer R Alice Vaz has been appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, where Assembly elections are scheduled early next year. Also, Sachin Rana has been appointed as Additional Chief Electoral Officer, officials said on Thursday.

Vaz, a resident of Tamil Nadu, has become an IAS officer from nurse. She graduated in nursing from MGR Medical, Chennai after which, she cleared the UPSC exams.

So far she has held various posts across many states. Her first posting was in West Bengal, where she was posted in different districts. Then she stayed in Puducherry for a long time. In 2020, she was transferred to Delhi and has served as Labour Director under Delhi Government. Also, she served as Joint Secretary in Delhi Jal Board and was posted in the Higher and Technical Education department.

In view of the Delhi Assembly elections, amendment in the draft voter list published by the Election Commission is currently underway. The final voter list will be published on January 6, 2025.

There are over 13,000 polling booths in different districts of Delhi. In the last one year, the number of voters in Delhi has increased by about five lakh.

The Election Commission has ordered the bureaucratic reshuffle so that the poll process can be conducted in a fair and proper manner.