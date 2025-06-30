ETV Bharat / state

Senior IAS Officer Dinesh Ponraj Oliver Arranges Marriage For Girl, Who Lost Her Parents

Dinesh Ponraj Oliver went out of his way and helped a girl Pandi Meena, who lost her parents.

Senior IAS Dinesh Ponraj Oliver Arranges Marriage For Girl, Who Lost Her Parents
Senior IAS officer Dinesh Ponraj Oliver (right) with the newly wed couple (ETV Bharat)
Published : June 30, 2025 at 8:35 PM IST

Thanjavur: Kannaiah and Selvi couple who belonged Rettavayal area near Peravoorani, had two daughters. The eldest daughter named Pandi Meena is pursuing nursing. The second daughter is Pandeeswari. Kannaiah died of lung disease, while Selvi died of kidney disease a few years ago.

In this situation, Pandi Meena, who was devastated by the demise of her parents, met Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, then Thanjavur District Collector, in 2022 and explained her situation with a photograph of the house she lived in and asked for help.

Following this, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver built a new house for Pandi Meena with financial assistance of Rs 2.40 lakh under the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme and Rs 1.50 lakh from his discretionary fund. An additional Rs 1.50 lakh was pooled from volunteers and the Peravoorani Lions Club.

After that, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver has been treating Pandi Meena and her sister Pandeeswari as his daughters and providing them with all the necessary assistance. The IAS officer, who is currently the Head of the Deeds Registration Department, conducted the wedding of Pandi Meena and Abhimanyu at his own expense in Peravoorani on June 29 and congratulated the newly-wed couple.

Then, when Dinesh Ponraj Oliver told the groom, "I raised her as my daughter, so take good care of her,". Upon hearing these words, Pandi Meena became emotional.

Many people praised his humanitarian act. Volunteers, Peravoorani Lions club administrators and others also attended the wedding ceremony and congratulated the bride and groom.

Pandi Meena said, "After the death of my parents, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver took care of me and my sister like his own children. Even when he was the Thanjavur Collector and now the Head of the Deeds Registration Department, he has been supporting us continuously. He built us a new house. Following that, I am very happy that he also organised my wedding at his expense; he is my hope,” she said.

Many people are praising the humanitarian act of Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, who acted as a father to a girl who lost her parents.

