Senior Doctors Of RG Kar Hospital Resign En Masse To Support Juniors

Kolkata: Professors and doctors of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital resigned en masse on Tuesday protesting the rape and murder of a trainee doctor and in support of the junior doctors, who are on fast-unto-death.

The senior doctors resigned as a show of support for the junior doctors' movement. Around 50 professors and doctors have put down their papers. It is learnt that along with the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, senior doctors of Calcutta Medical College are walking the same path of mass resignation.

The mass resignation letter read, "We, the undersigned doctors of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, have been striving to provide optimal hospital services. However, the current conditions have made it increasingly challenging to deliver the quality of patient care that is essential. The health of the protesting doctors who are currently sitting on hunger strike is deteriorating fast".

"We request the government to come into reconciliation with the protesting doctors and the ones who are sitting on indefinite hunger strike immediately. We senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital are giving mass resignation as the government seems to be oblivious of the deteriorating condition of the doctors on hunger strike and if situation demands we will also go for individual resignation," the letter read.

The junior doctors are carrying out the movement keeping upfront the 10-point demand charter. The junior doctors have been on fast-unto-death since Saturday, after terminating their cease work on Friday. They are continuing their hunger strike at Esplanade despite the torrential rains.

Earlier, senior doctors stood by their junior counterparts and supported the hunger strike. Now the professors and doctors of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital walked the path of mass resignation. The senior doctors of other medical colleges are also tipped to follow suit.

With Durga Puja and PG exams slated ahead, it is feared that problems may rise in the medical college due to this mass resignation. The move may disrupt the services and questions are being raised as to who will conduct the junior doctors' classes.

Regarding the mass resignation, RG Kar Hospital's ENT department professor, Dr Debabrata Biswas said, "Resignation does not mean that I will leave the hospital. There is a notice period. It's not that we will not treat patients. We cannot do that. This is our protest. I ask the state government to come and talk to the agitating junior doctors and settle their demands immediately."