Two Senior Doctors Among 5 Suspended Over Death Of Infant In Guwahati Hospital

Guwahati: Two senior doctors and three staffers of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) have been suspended in connection with the death of a four-day-old infant after she was found hanging from the wires of a medical equipment in the facility's neonatal ICU, a top official said on Tuesday.
GMCH superintendent Devajit Choudhury said the orders have been issued by relevant authorities following a report by an inquiry committee. The infant was found hanging from the wires of a medical equipment inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the facility on August 18.
Born in the same hospital, the newborn was admitted to the NICU for infections and jaundice. "Taking the report into consideration, measures have been suggested against seven persons," the superintendent said.
Accordingly, the head of the paediatric department, Anupama Deka, and associate professor of the same unit, Dipankar Hazarika, have been suspended, he said. Staff nurses Chandana Nath and Gomti Devi, and ICU technician Ishan Jyoti Talukdar, have also been suspended.
Departmental inquiry has also been ordered against five of them, Choudhury said. Two trainee doctors, Hrishikesh Thakuria and Pooja, have been rusticated from GMCH for a period of six months, he added.
The incident occurred in the labour and delivery wing of GMCH, where four to five newborns were allegedly kept on a single NICU bed, raising questions about the hospital’s safety and capacity. One baby died while three others sustained serious injuries after reportedly falling from the NICU bed.
Families of the victims accused the hospital of negligence and cited repeated lapses in supervision. The case escalated after police detained an on-duty nurse, while the state government replaced the hospital superintendent. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also intervened, directing strict accountability and stronger safeguards to prevent recurrence of such tragedies at the state’s premier medical institution.
Also Read
Infant, Woman Succumb To Amoebic Meningoencephalitis In Kerala, 10 Under Treatment; Health Dept On Alert