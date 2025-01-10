ETV Bharat / state

Left Parties To Contest 6 Seats In Delhi Assembly Polls: Brinda Karat

The CPI(M) has decided to extend its support to the strong candidates who are contesting against the BJP in the rest of the seats.

Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat
Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Ranchi: Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat said the Left parties have decided to contest six seats in the Delhi assembly polls and support the "strongest candidates" fighting against the BJP in other constituencies. She said the CPI(M) would contest two out of the six seats, and "make all efforts to stop the BJP from coming to power" in the national capital.

"Candidates of all the parties have already been decided for the Delhi elections. The Left has decided to fight six seats. The CPI(M) will contest two seats. The party has also decided to extend its support to the strong candidates who are contesting against the BJP in the rest of the seats," she said.

Karat was in Ranchi on Thursday to take part in the eighth Jharkhand State General Conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The assembly elections to 70 seats in Delhi will be held on February 5, and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

"It is up to the people of Delhi who they choose. I am sure they will be focused on the task of defeating the BJP, which has left no stone unturned to destroy the rights of people there in the past five years," she said.

Ranchi: Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat said the Left parties have decided to contest six seats in the Delhi assembly polls and support the "strongest candidates" fighting against the BJP in other constituencies. She said the CPI(M) would contest two out of the six seats, and "make all efforts to stop the BJP from coming to power" in the national capital.

"Candidates of all the parties have already been decided for the Delhi elections. The Left has decided to fight six seats. The CPI(M) will contest two seats. The party has also decided to extend its support to the strong candidates who are contesting against the BJP in the rest of the seats," she said.

Karat was in Ranchi on Thursday to take part in the eighth Jharkhand State General Conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The assembly elections to 70 seats in Delhi will be held on February 5, and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

"It is up to the people of Delhi who they choose. I am sure they will be focused on the task of defeating the BJP, which has left no stone unturned to destroy the rights of people there in the past five years," she said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI ASSEMBLY POLLS 2025CPI M PARTYSENIOR CPI M LEADER BRINDA KARAT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.