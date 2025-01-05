ETV Bharat / state

State Vice-President Among Senior Congress Leaders To Join BJP Ahead Of Civic Polls In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: In a setback to the Congress ahead of the urban local body polls in Uttarakhand, several senior party leaders, including state unit vice-president Mathura Dutt Joshi, joined the BJP.

Joshi was said to be sulking after the party high command denied his wife the ticket for the mayoral seat in Pithoragarh.

Other leaders who crossed over to the BJP are former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) vice-president Bittu Karnataka and two-time former district panchayat president Jagat Singh Khati.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Bhatt welcomed the leaders into the saffron fold at the party's state office here on Saturday.

Describing the leaders who crossed over as hardworking and capable people, Dhami expressed confidence that the BJP would benefit from their energy and experience in the civic elections.

There is no value for capable and good people in the Congress, the chief minister said.