Aziz Qureshi, Former Governor of 3 States Passes Away at 83

Bhopal: Former governor of three states and a veteran Congress leader, Aziz Qureshi, passed away at a hospital in Bhopal on Friday. Qureshi was 83 and breathed his last after a prolonged illness. Family sources said that his last rites will be performed later in the evening.

Leaders across party lines condoled his demise. Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari took to his X handle to express his grief. "The news of the demise of senior Congress leader and former Governor Aziz Qureshi is sad. In his long political career, revered Qureshi fulfilled his duties by serving many important posts. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear the loss," he tweeted.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condoled Qureshi's death on X, terming it as extremely sad. "May his soul rest in peace and his family members get the strength to beat the sorrow," Yadav tweeted.

Qureshi was known for his outspoken statements. He had often given controversial statements against his own party leaders along with the BJP. During the assembly elections, he accused Congress of sidelining Muslims and resorting to soft Hindutva. In Sehore district, he had said that Muslims are not anyone's slaves but have the ability to think and comprehend. He was considered to be a close associate of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Qureshi had served as the governor of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram. Born on April 24, 1941 in Bhopal, he was first elected as an MP from Madhya Pradesh's Sehore in 1972. He became a Lok Sabha member in 1984. Also, he had served as a cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh.